Iran’s interior minister in Iraq to attend conference on drug control
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Iraq on Monday morning to take part in the Second Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control later in the day.
Vahid is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with ministers of participating countries in the conference.
The international conference aims to reduce drug trafficking, enhance security coordination, and improve intelligence cooperation in combating drugs.
The attendees of the event are from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Türkiye, Egypt, Syria and Lebanon.