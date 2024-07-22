At least 5 presidents, 10 speakers to attend Pezeshkian’s inauguration
A member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board has said that five presidents and ten parliament speakers will definitely attend President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration.
Mojtaba Yousefi said the list is being completed and will definitely change.
He added that the endorsement ceremony will be held in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and government and military officials on July 28.