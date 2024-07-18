Pezeshkian says his admin. determined to boost cooperation with Qatar
Iran’s President’s elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his administration is determined to develop relations with Qatar, as bilateral cooperation between the two countries benefits both sides.
“Cooperation between Iran and Qatar has numerous mutual benefits for both sides, and I will seriously pursue the development of relations”, Pezeshkian told the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani during a phone conversation on Wednesday.
The Iranian president-elect also said that Tehran and Doha share common views, with the two maintaining that dialog is the only successful way to expand cooperation that fosters regional stability and development as well.
The Emir of Qatar, on his part, congratulated Pezeshkian on his win in Iran’s presidential election, and wished him success in his job.