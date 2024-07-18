Iranian Lebanese top diplomats meet in New York on bilateral regional issues

Iran’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met on Wednesday evening with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as part of his diplomatic talks in New York.



Stressing Iran's firm support for the stability and security in Lebanon, Bagheri underlined the importance of continuing talks with Lebanon and deliberations with the Lebanese officials as a top priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.



The acting foreign minister pointed out that Lebanon has a pivotal role in the stability of the region, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, just like in the past, stresses on supporting the resistance in Palestine, but at the same time, it is trying to stop the Israeli regime's aggression on Gaza and prevent the war from spreading in the region.”



Bagheri further said, “Palestinians are the real owners of Palestine and they are the ones who should decide for their land and future.”



The senior Iranian diplomat stressed the Zionist regime’s crimes and raids against the oppressed people in Gaza should immediately stop.

