Iranian Kuwaiti top diplomats meet in New York

Ali Bagheri, the acting Iranian Foreign Minister, in continuation of his meetings and consultations in New York, held talks with Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait.

Bagheri, referring to the many cultural commonalities and close relations between the two countries, considered the close cooperation between Iran, Kuwait, and other regional countries as a factor for strengthening peace and sustainable stability in the region.

Touching upon the policy of the late Ayatollah Raisi's government in consolidating relations with neighbors as a main foreign policy priority, the acting Iranian foreign minister considered strengthening mutual trust as the starting point for interaction among neighboring countries.

He also described the strengthening of economic ties between Iran and Kuwait as essential for enhancing bilateral relations and emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to expanding relations with Kuwait.

endNewsMessage1