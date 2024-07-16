8 Iranian sailors freed from Qatar prisons return home

He said that they are the third group of the Iranian sailors who have been released and transferred to Iran this year as a result of coordination made by the Ministry of Justice and the Iranian embassy in the Qatari capital Doha.

The official said that the Iranian sailors are mainly residents of the southern provinces of Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan, who enter the territorial waters of neighboring countries due to lack of information or because their vessels are caught in storms.