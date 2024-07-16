US 'main obstacle' to ending Israeli genocidal crimes in Gaza: Iran Acting FM
Iran’s interim foreign minister has blamed the United States for Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing the significance of multilateralism to restore peace and stability to the world.
Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Monday night upon arrival in New York to take part in two “important” debates at the UN Security Council (UNSC).
The debates, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will discuss multilateralism and Palestine, respectively.
Stressing the importance of multilateralism, the senior Iranian official said, “The US unilateralism not only fails to bring about international peace, stability and security, but the US's excessive demands and dominance-seeking foreign policy have resulted in a deadlock in vital international issues, a clear example of which is the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.”