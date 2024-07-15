Iran's acting FM departs for New York
Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for New York on Monday morning to attend two UNSC meetings.
Heading a delegation, Bagheri departed for the United States of America to participate in the United Nations Security Council meeting on Palestine and the meeting on multilateralism.
These two meetings are scheduled to be held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia as the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council.