Iranian UAE diplomats meet in Moscow stress on elevating ties

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson and the resident of the ministry’s Center for Public Diplomacy Nasser Kanaani, who is in Moscow to participate in a meeting of the BRICS member states’ spokespersons and information centers’ heads, met with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Director of the ministry's Strategic Communications Department Afra al-Hameli on the sidelines of the event.

Both sides stressed on maintaining the achievements in the countries’ bilateral ties and highlighted that cultural and media ties as well as people-to-people relations in both countries should be promoted.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman echoed remarks by Iran’s President-Elect Massoud Pezeshkian who prioritized relations with the neighboring countries as the main approach in the country’s foreign policy in the new administration.

Kanaani expressed hope that Iran’s bilateral and multilateral ties with its neighbors, including the UAE, would further expand during Pezeshkian’s term in office.

endNewsMessage1