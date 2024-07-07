Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian meets acting president

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber has met with the president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the Sunday meeting, Mokhber submitted a comprehensive report on the latest situation of the executive affairs of the country in the political, economic, cultural, and social fields.

Pezeshkian, for his part, paid respect to the late President Ebrahim Raisi for his unflinching and nonstop efforts taken during his presidency.

