Martyr Raisi’s good neighborliness policy unveiled new face of Iran: Acting FM

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani said: “We had a good discussion with the members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum in Tehran about the need to provide quick and unconditional aid to the oppressed Palestinian people in terms of food, medicine, fuel and medical equipment.”

“We had good meetings with some of the foreign ministers or deputy foreign ministers of the member countries on the sidelines of this meeting on developing bilateral relations,” he added.

He noted that the Tehran meeting paved the ground for the interaction and received the attention of regional and international media.

