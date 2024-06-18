Acting Iran Afghan FMs speak on phone at Eid al-Adha call for Gaza ceasefire

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri had a phone call on Sunday evening with the caretaker Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss bilateral cooperation and the latest situation in the Gaza war and the Zionist regime’s crimes in the besieged strip.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to help Afghanistan overcome the challenges so that the country can make as much progress as possible.

He also underlined Iran's readiness to cooperate with Afghanistan in various fields and to continue helping the Afghan people.

Bagheri also discussed the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza as well as South Africa's legal initiative to file a lawsuit against the regime with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague and the measures by a number of other countries, including in Latin America, to sever their diplomatic ties with the occupying regime.

He also reiterated that Muslim stats should make a joint move, especially through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to pile up pressure on this regime in order to stop its crimes against the Palestinians.

endNewsMessage1