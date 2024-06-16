Hamid Nouri release another failure for anti-Iran groups, MKO: Iran rights officia
Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has termed the release of Hamid Nouri from Sweden prison as another failure and defeat for the anti-Iran groups and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).
Gharibabadi made the remarks on Saturday night after the Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri returned to Iran after years of being illegally imprisoned in Sweden.
Stating that Nouri's family had no contact with him for almost 2 years, he criticized the double standards of the so-called defendants of human rights.