Iran acting FM, Russian Duma official discuss regional, int’l issues
News code : ۱۴۹۴۵۳۰
Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that he has hosted Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky for talks on regional and international issues.
Bagheri Kani made the announcement on Saturday on his X account, formerly Twitter.
He said that they exchanged views on a range of issues related to Tehran-Moscow relations as well as regional and international developments.