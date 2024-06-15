Securing release of Hamid Nouri demonstrated Iran’s strong diplomacy: Spox

Kannani made the remarks on Saturday hours after the news of the release of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian national, who has served 1680 days in Sweden's solitary confinement in what he said went against the basic principles of human rights.

He said that the release of this Iranian citizen was a result of continuous political, legal and consular efforts of the diplomatic system, the judiciary and other relevant authorities of the country.

He also recalled efforts for the release of Hamid Nouri by late President Ebrahim Raisi and his late foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

The foreign ministry spokesman hailed the role of the Sultanate of Oman in helping facilitate the release of the Iranian national, adding that the foreign ministry would do its best to secure the release of other Iranian citizens who are being held in prisons abroad.

