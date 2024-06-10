Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Iran’s acting FM, Putin’s aide discuss expanding Tehran-Moscow ties

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۹۲۰۵۳
The link copied

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special assistant, Igor Levitin, have met in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod and discussed the continuation of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, held on Monday, the two sides discussed political, economic, commercial, regional and international issues and exchanged views on ways to develop cooperation in these fields.

Earlier in the day, the top Iranian diplomat met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed bilateral ties.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london

best apk download