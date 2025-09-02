Iran reacts to PGCC claims over its trio Islands, gas field

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has fully rejected the repeated and legally baseless claims made by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) regarding Iran’s three islands—Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb—citing the 165th foreign ministers’ meeting statement. The ministry emphasized Iran’s undisputed sovereignty over the three islands, describing the PGCC claims as incapable of altering historical, geographical, and legal realities.

The statement highlighted that Iran will continue all necessary measures to ensure security and safeguard national interests in the islands.

Regarding the Arash gas field, Iran dismissed unilateral claims as invalid, stating that repeated statements do not confer any legal rights to Kuwait. Achieving a fair and lasting agreement requires bilateral dialogue, joint effort, and a constructive environment, it added.

endNewsMessage1