Iran, Venezuela FMs hold phone talks on US threats

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments in the Caribbean.

During the call, the Venezuelan foreign minister briefed Araghchi on the situation in the Caribbean following heightened US threats and unlawful claims against Venezuela. He thanked Iran for its solidarity and support, stressing his country’s determination to defend its independence and sovereignty in the face of US pressure.

