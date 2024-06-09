Iranian Italian diplomats call for improving humanitarian situation in Syria

The Italian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Syria Stefano Rafagnan met with the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and discussed the latest developments regarding Syria’s domestic and foreign scenes.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed concerns about the Syrian people’s tough economic conditions and the diminished humanitarian aid supplies.

They demanded an increase in the humanitarian aid supplies by countries and relevant international bodies, stressing initial reconstruction should kick off in Syria to facilitate the return of refugees to their country.

Meanwhile, the senior Iranian adviser said the unjust sanctions on the Syrian people and pilfering the oil from the country are inhumane acts against human rights and called for an immediate end to the move.

The two sides also emphasized on continued political process and holding the Constitutional Committee meetings.

