Iran's Health Minister attends WHO session in Geneva
News code : ۱۴۸۷۶۱۶
Iran's Health Minister Bahram Einollahi is visiting Geneva to attend the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly.
The World Health Assembly is held every year at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva with the participation of 192 ministers of health from the member countries.
The Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 27 May – 1 June 2024. The theme of this year’s Health Assembly is "All for Health, Health for All."