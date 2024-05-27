Supreme Leader offers condolences on demise of Hezbollah chief's mother
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended condolences on the demise of the mother of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences to the Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah in a message on Monday.
The Supreme Leader also prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on her.
Hezbollah announced demise of its chief's mother in a statement on Saturday, noting that she passed away after a struggle with illness.