Iran strongly condemns deadly Israeli attack in Rafah

The spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani said that the Zionist regime's attack on the Palestinian refugees' tent camp in Rafah on Monday has to be strongly condemned and a practical response from the international community needs to be taken.

An Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah has prompted an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt the assault on Rafah.

