Jordan sympathizes with Iran over president FM demise stresses on continued fraternal ties

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of foreign Affairs Ayman al-Safadi had a telephone conversation with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri to covey the Jordanian king’s condolences to the Iranian Leader on the martyrdom of Iran’s president and foreign minister and their companions.

Al-Safadi also extended the Jordanian government and people’s condolences and sympathies to the Iranian government and people.

During the phone call, the Jordanian foreign minister recalled martyred Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s continuous interaction and highlighted the Jordanian government and king’s efforts to continue consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to guarantee the interests of both countries and help establish peace and stability in the region.

Al-Safadi also touched on the unravelling incidents in Palestine, emphasizing that the Palestinian issue is a top priority for the Jordanian government. He stressed on Jordan's diplomatic efforts to help cease the war and genocide in the Gaza Strip and called for synergy and joint efforts in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bagheri expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian monarchy and government for their sympathy and condolences. He added Iran makes efforts to enhance bilateral ties with Jordan.

Discussing the current developments in Gaza and other parts of Palestine, the Iranian caretaker foreign minister noted that Iran and Jordan need to make joint efforts along with other Muslim countries to put an immediate, complete and unconditional end to the war in Gaza and provide more support for the Palestinian nation.

