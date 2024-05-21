Turkey condoles with Iran over tragic demise of president FM companions

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan spoke on the phone with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri on Monday evening and extended his condolences on the martyrdom of the Iranian president, foreign minister and their accompanying delegation and prayed for mercy and forgiveness for them.

The Turkish foreign minister stated, “True friends stand by each other in tough times, and the Turkish government and nation stand by the strong government and firm nation of Iran in this hard and sad situation.”

During the phone call, Bagheri appreciated the condolences, sympathy and support by the Muslim government and people of Turkey.

He said the existing friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries hinge on various religious, historical, and civilizational factors both sides have in common as well as the roles played by honest and great figures like the late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

Meanwhile, Bagheri said the two major countries of the Muslim world should continue their cooperation in order to stop the Zionist regime’s genocide and provide support to the oppressed people of Palestine.

Fidan also invited Bagheri to participate in the emergency meeting of D8 member states’ foreign ministers on the Gaza crisis scheduled to be held in Turkey.

