Iranian FM talks to Serbian counterpart, congratulates his appointment

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with Marko Djuric, congratulated him on his appointment as Serbia’s foreign minister.

Highlighting Iran’s principled approach on respect for other countries’ national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Amirabdollahian stressed Iran is committed to and respects Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran’s definite policy is to support the consolidation of stability and security in the Balkan region and promotion of coexistence among all ethnic groups in the region.

Meanwhile, the Serbian foreign minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for his felicitations.

Djuric highlighted the Serbian government’s efforts to continue deepening and promoting all-out ties in various bilateral fields as well as the continuation of cooperation in the international arena.

The Iranian and Serbian foreign ministers also said contacts and talks between the two sides should continue to enhance bilateral ties, and stressed on the continuation of consultations on regional and international issues.

