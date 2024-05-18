Iran condemns terrorist attack on Afghanistan Bamiyan
News code : ۱۴۸۲۳۰۱
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the Friday terrorist attack on Bamiyan, center of Afghanistan, which killed civilians and foreign tourists.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the Friday terrorist attack on Bamiyan, center of Afghanistan, which killed civilians and foreign tourists.
Nasser Kanaani also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.
Through gunshots, an armed individual killed four, including three Spanish tourists, in Bamiyan on Friday. No groups have claimed responsibility for the incident yet.