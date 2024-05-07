Iranian FM and head of Hamas political bureau hold telephone conversation

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and briefed him on Hamas’s response to the political plan presented to stop the war against Gaza.

Haniyeh stressed that Hamas will be standing up for the rights of the Palestinian people in any political agreement.

“We sent Hamas’s response to the plan proposed by Egypt and Qatar to stop the attacks by the Israeli regime, exchange prisoners, lift the human blockade on Gaza and other conditions”, he said.

Haniyeh added that now the ball is in the enemy’s court.

He noted that Hamas is honest in its intentions.

Amirabdollahian also hailed the heroic resistance that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups put up against the Zionist regime in its genocidal war on Gaza in the past seven months.

He gave Haniyeh a report on the recent diplomatic movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of Palestine and the resistance in international forums, including Tehran’s active presence at the 15th conference of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Gambia.

The Iranian foreign minister also reaffirmed Iran’s support for the plan presented to realize the rights of the Palestinian people, including the immediate and permanent cessation of the crimes of the Zionist regime, the lifting of the cruel siege of the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Israeli occupying forces from the coastal enclave, and the reconstruction of the areas in Gaza that have been flattened by the Israeli war.

endNewsMessage1