Amir-Abdollahian receives Nechervan Barzani
News code : ۱۴۷۷۵۳۱
The Iranian foreign minister has received the visiting head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechervan Barzani for a meeting in Tehran on Monday.
The Iranian foreign minister has received the visiting head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechervan Barzani for a meeting in Tehran on Monday.
Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.
Barzani is also set to hold meetings with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf during his visit to Tehran.