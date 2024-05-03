Iran FM visits Gambia

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Banjul, the capital of Gambia, as the head of a delegation to participate in the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday with the main theme of "promoting unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development", various issues and challenges of the Islamic world, especially the issue of Palestine and the current situation in the Gaza Strip, will be discussed and analyzed. . will be reviewed.

