Iran proved it respects international mechanisms to punish aggressor: FM spox

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says the Islamic Republic conducted its military action against the Zionist regime after interference by the US prevented Tehran from punishing the regime within international mechanisms which Iran respects.

Kanaani made the comments during his weekly press briefing in Tehran on Monday, more than a week after Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the Israeli regime’s military targets to punish it for a strike earlier in April against the Iranian consulate in Syria.

“As a committed member state of the UN Charter, Iran proved that it had intended to punish the aggressor within international mechanisms, but unfortunately the Islamic Republic failed to fulfill its duty because of interference by the US and some other members of the UN Security Council (UNSC)”, he said, in reference to a move by the US, France, and the UK to prevent the passage of a UNSC resolution that would have condemned Israel for its attack on the Iranian embassy.

The spokesman elaborated on the diplomatic measures Iran took to explain that how the Israeli regime had violated international law and conventions by attacking the Iranian embassy on April 1.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s trips, phone conversations and letters sent to international bodies were just part of the Iranian diplomatic efforts that resulted in a UNSC debate on the Israeli attack, Kanaani said.

Iran showed that it respects international mechanisms to punish the regime, he noted, adding that the Islamic Republic’s military action against Israel was a legitimate move.

The recent incident was not of great importance, and even the Israeli regime refused to propagate it because it was not valuable, Kanaani said, adding that those objects were quadcopters that attempted to conduct operations but were shot down by Iran's defense system, and the foe could not benefit from this move.

The spokesman added that Iran has proven it will not hesitate to respond to any party when it comes to maintaining its national security, and in line with its continued measures, Iran will keep on defending its national security in accordance with international laws.

If further sanctions are imposed on Iran, it would be considered as a reward for the aggressive Zionist regime, he said, noting that such a move would also be seen as an illegal deed against a government, which resorted to legal measures to deter this belligerent regime.

He also argued that it is regrettable that the European Union has not spoken out against the Zionist regime, which has been conducting aggression against the people of Gaza for nearly seven months and is engaged in massacres and genocide, but the bloc speaks about imposing sanctions on Iran, and if they do so, the act will be documented as a shameful action in history.

