FM Amirabdollahian: Iran doesn’t seek tension in region

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the Islamic Republic is not seeking tension in West Asia, stressing that crimes and acts of aggression by the Zionist regime in Gaza are the root causes of insecurity in the region.

Amirabdollahian made the comments on Sunday during a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that establishment of peace in the region requires a right stance and a stop to adopting double-standard views.

All parties should make efforts for an immediate end to the Gaza war, he said, adding that certain European governments, which currently sell weapons to the Israeli regime, should halt their arms sales as part of those efforts.

The Finnish foreign minister said on her part that the continuation of tensions in the region is not in the interest of anybody, adding that her country condemns any move that escalates the situation.

She also said that Finland wants a ceasefire to be established in Gaza immediately without any pre-conditions.

