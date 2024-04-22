President Raisi arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Monday morning at the start of an official two-day visit to the southeastern neighbor of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi, who heads a high-ranking political and economic delegation, was welcomed by Pakistan’s Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada and a number of other senior political and military officials. Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri-Moghaddam was present as well.

President Raisi will be officially welcomed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within the next few hours.

Raisi is the first high-ranking official who visits Pakistan since the formation of a new government there earlier this year. He will also meet with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Iranian president is also set to visit the cities of Lahore and Karachi, which are respectively the cultural and economic hub of Pakistan.

During his two-day stay, Iranian and Pakistani officials are set to sign several cooperation documents in trade and health as well as economic, security, judicial and agricultural fields.

