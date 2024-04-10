Supreme Leader leads Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has led Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Iranian capital Tehran.
Ayatollah Khamenei led the prayers held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Wednesday morning.
People in other Iranian cities also held prayers as part of ceremonies to mark Eid al-Fitr which celebrates the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
Participants meanwhile expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza where the devastating Israeli war has been ongoing for more than six months now.