Iranian embassy in Syria resume offering consular services
News code : ۱۴۶۶۱۵۳
The consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria has begun rendering services few days after a Zionist attack that flattened Iran’s consulate in the country.
The Zionist regime carried out an air attack against Iran's consulate on Monday which killed seven Iranian military advisors.
The Iranian embassy has allocated a new building for the consular activities. The opening of the embassy five days after the attack received widespread welcome among the applicants.