Iran Armed Forces have achieved high defense, combat power: Cmdr.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says the Iranian Armed Forces have achieved high capabilities in defense, military equipment, and combat power.

During a visit to the Persian Gulf island of Kharg on Friday, Irani said the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

“Island holds a very important and sensitive position, and the Navy maintains high capabilities and readiness on this island,” the commander added.

Rear Admiral Irani also inaugurated a shooting range hall named after Martyr Jalil Amiri on Kharg Island.

 

