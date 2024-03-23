Gaza genocide showed human rights ‘political toy’ for West: Iran

“Recent developments in Gaza over the past six months… clearly showed to the world that defending human rights, women's rights, and children's rights is a political toy for the West,” Amirabdollahian said in a phone call with Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine.

The two discussed the latest field and political developments in Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister praised the historical steadfastness of Palestinians against the usurping Zionist regime and updated Nakhalah on Iran’s latest diplomatic maneuvers to support the Palestinians.

He further emphasized the urgent need for the international community to stop the massacre of innocent women and children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, urging for immediate and unrestricted supply of humanitarian aid for residents of Gaza.

Nakhalah, in turn, praised the power, strength, and superior spirit of Palestinian resistance after about six months of the Zionist regime's genocidal war in Gaza.

He also thanked the Iranian leadership for standing by the Palestinian people and resistance.

