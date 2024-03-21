US imposes new sanctions over Iran's missile, nuclear programs

The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had targeted three procurement networks operating in Iran, Turkey, Oman, and Germany, allegedly supporting Iran's ballistic missile, nuclear, and defense programs.

The Treasury claimed that these networks were involved in procuring carbon fiber, epoxy resin, and other materials for Iran's missile industry.

Last month, the US Treasury announced sanctions targeting Iran’s ballistic missile and drone procurement programs as part of Washington's pressure campaign against Tehran.

The Joe Biden administration, which claimed a diplomatic approach towards Iran and efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, has not only failed to return to the JCPOA, but has also pursued a series of sanctions under the pretext of Iran's defense programs.

