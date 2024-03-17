Iran, Azerbaijan seek 'new chapter' in relations: Envoy

Abbas Mousavi made the comment in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday following a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy advisor to the president of Azerbaijan.

"We emphasized the need to open a new chapter in the relations between the two neighbors," he said.

The ambassador said on Friday that Azerbaijan will reopen its embassy in Tehran soon.

In an interview with Baku TV, Mousavi said Iran and Azerbaijan have the same "historical background" and would not allow “misunderstandings” to sour their ties.

