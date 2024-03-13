Resistance will bring Zionists to their knees: Ayatollah Khamenei

“The resistance is still standing strong and will rub the nose of the Zionists to the ground,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at a meeting with reciters and memorizers of the Holy Quran on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran on Wednesday.

“In the Islamic world, some governments help the enemies of the oppressed Palestinian people. God willing, they will pay for this betrayal,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said reciting the Quran is one of the duties of every Muslim, advising the faithful to regularly read and contemplate on the holy book.

“The peak of steadfastness that we witness today in Gaza is the result of understanding the Quran and acting upon it,” he pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Israeli regime’s oppression and savagery has hit a new high in Gaza, while on the other side, Palestinians are displaying the height of resilience and steadfastness.

