Gaza war nothing but embarrassment for US: IRGC cmdr.

Salami said that the killing of women, children, and innocent people is nothing but never-ending embarrassment throughout human history, which indicates moral, political, cultural, social, and military collapse for the United States.

According to the IRGC commander, the US plays the main and most important role in the massacre of the Palestinians, and the world is well aware of it.

The US is of the opinion that the people around the world are unaware that Washington is the advocate of the crimes committed against people living in the Gaza Strip and sends weapons to be used against the Palestinians, Salami said, adding that the American officials try to get rid of global hatred by airdropping some aid packages to Gaza, which is a mere deception and new embarrassment for the US.

