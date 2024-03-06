Iran thwarted over 20 sabotage attempts on elections day
Iran’s telecoms minister Issa Zarepour says the country thwarted more than 20 sabotage attempts targeting its communications infrastructure on March 1 when nationwide elections were held to choose members of two legislative bodies.
Zarepour told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday that security and technical authorities had discovered and thwarted all sabotage attempts that were meant to create a crisis in communications networks during Parliament and Assembly of Experts elections in Iran.
“We even had a case in which saboteurs had dug 1.5 meters deep to reach optic fiber cables but it was discovered and neutralized,” he said.