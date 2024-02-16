Iran, Algeria call on int’l community to help halt genocide in Gaza, Rafah

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf on Thursday regarding the mutual ties, and regional developments especially the situation in Palestine.

During the call, both sides slammed the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the defenseless people of Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The two officials called for immediate and effective action by the international community to stop the killing of civilians, particularly women and children, and to provide immediate relief to the Palestinians, especially in northern Gaza and Rafah.

The top diplomats also stressed the need to prevent the Zionist army from invading Rafah with the aim of forced displacement of Gazan residents.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the necessity for collective measures by Islamic countries to deliver assistance to the oppressed nation of Palestine.

For his part, the Algerian side underlined the importance of the participation of the president of the Islamic Republic in the upcoming summit of the heads of the assembly of gas exporting countries in Algeria.

Attaf also said that his country is keen on expanding bilateral relations with Iran.

endNewsMessage1