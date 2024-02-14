Iran renews call for peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan disputes

In a statement, Kanaani called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint after clashes on the border between the two led to several deaths and injuries.

He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to sustainable and permanent peace in the Caucasus region while calling on the two countries to speed up efforts to reach a peace deal.

Armenia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that two of its service members had been killed and several more had been injured after Azerbaijani military forces fired at an Armenian military position in Nerkin Hand in Syunik province.

endNewsMessage1