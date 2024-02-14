Iran renews call for peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan disputes
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has renewed Tehran’s call for a peaceful settlement of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying Iran is concerned about rising tensions on the border between the countries.
In a statement, Kanaani called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint after clashes on the border between the two led to several deaths and injuries.
He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to sustainable and permanent peace in the Caucasus region while calling on the two countries to speed up efforts to reach a peace deal.
Armenia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that two of its service members had been killed and several more had been injured after Azerbaijani military forces fired at an Armenian military position in Nerkin Hand in Syunik province.