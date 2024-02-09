Gaza martyrs’ blood to put an end to Israeli regime: President Raisi

Raisi made these remarks during a meeting of top Iranian officials and representatives of Islamic countries with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath in Tehran on Thursday morning.

The president argued that the child-killing and genocidal war in Gaza reveals the true void nature of claims made by Western powers regarding respecting human rights. It also highlights the inefficiency of international organizations.

During this meeting, Raisi also emphasized his administration’s efforts to promote justice and improve economic circumstances in Iran. He noted that the only solution to ongoing problems lies in internal determination, and his administration does not wait for foreign assistance to address domestic challenges.

