Iran says tens of Israeli-linked spies, terrorists tracked down in 28 countries

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry said it had successfully carried out the “biggest hybrid intelligence and counter-intelligence operation” against the security and espionage organizations of the Israeli regime.

The operation led to access to a unique and unprecedented collection of intelligence from those services, after which the Ministry immediately began to assess and make use of the intelligence, the statement said.

“One of the great achievements of the hybrid operation was the identification of dozens of spies and terrorist elements affiliated with the racist Zionist regime in 28 countries of the world and the three continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe,” it said.

It explained that the names of the spies in countries that have intelligence exchange cooperation with Iran have been handed over to the respective countries.

Those countries, the Ministry hastened to add, subsequently arrested the spies or began to monitor their activities after confirming the accuracy of the intelligence provided to them by the Islamic Republic.

“In addition to intelligence and security findings, obtaining special information related to some of the most important secret military facilities, weapons factories, and civilian strategic industries of the usurping Zionist regime is also among the achievements of the big, multi-stage operation.”

