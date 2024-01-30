Iran not responsible for actions of resistance groups: Iravani

Amir Saeid Iravani, in a letter addressed to the Ambassador of France, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council rejected the US accusation of Iran’s involvement in operations by regional resistance groups as baseless.

Iravani’s letter is in response to the one recently prepared by the US envoy to the UN that directly blamed Iran for supporting resistance groups and their actions.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to the letters he addressed to the UN on December 4, 2023, and January 2, 2024, in which, he clarified that resistance forces whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere are not under Iran’s control directly or indirectly and Tehran is not responsible for their actions.

The full text of the letter the Iranian UN envoy has addressed to the Security Council president is as follows:

Excellency

I am writing to respond to the letter dated 26 January 2024 (S/2024/101) from the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations. The letter contains unwarranted references alleging militia groups affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces are involved in actions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects these unfounded allegations. As previously emphasized in our correspondences, including the letters dated 4 December 2023 and 2 January 2024 (S/2023/953- S/2024/9), there is no group affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, whether in Iraq, Syria, or elsewhere, that operates directly or indirectly under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran or acts on its behalf. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group within the region.

Furthermore, the actions undertaken by the United States in Syria and Iraq are illegal and violate both international law and the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4) of the Charter. Consequently, the US notification submitted to the Security Council in the aforementioned letter under Article 51 of the UN Charter lacks a legal foundation and fails to legitimize such actions.

I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

