Iran considers Pakistan security as its security: FM Amirabdollahian

During the telephone conversation on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian and Jilani exchanged views on the latest situation of mutual ties between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction with the friendly ties between the two countries, Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and close contacts between the two countries' officials in various fields.

Emphasizing the respect of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its friendly neighbor of Pakistan, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted that "Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity are strongly our concern".

Describing Pakistan’s security as Iran’s security in the region, Amirabdollahian highlighted that the so-called “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorist group acts against the joint security of the two countries.

He went on to say that Iran's security has been repeatedly threatened by this Iranian terrorist group from Pakistan's soil, and the group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for terrorist acts on Iran's territory.

Amirabdollahian added that the anti-terrorist operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was against this Iranian terrorist group and no Pakistani national was attacked during the operation.

Jilani, for his part, pointed to the common ideals of the two countries and the history of Iran and Pakistan in defending each other, as well as fighting terrorism, emphasizing that Iran's security is Pakistan's security and whenever there is a threat on Pakistani soil against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Pakistani government has taken action against it.

Referring to the various fields of cooperation between the two countries, he called on the Iranian side to provide information about terrorist groups on Pakistani soil in line with joint cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that Islamabad expects the fight against terrorist groups in Pakistan to be carried out by Pakistani forces.

