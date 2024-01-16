IRGC hits terrorists involved in Kerman attacks with missiles in Syria

The IRGC issued two separate statements following the strikes, which it said, were in response to recent terrorist attacks in Iran, a reference to terror bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman as well as a terrorist attack on the Rask police station in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in its second statement confirmed the missile attacks on gathering places of the leaders and key elements involved in terrorist attacks in Kerman and Rask. It said that part of the missile operation targeted terror hideouts in Syria.

“The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, in response to the recent crimes of terrorist groups and their unjust killing of our countrymen in Kerman and Rask, identified and destroyed several key terror commanders and elements, especially Daesh, in the occupied territories of Syria by firing several ballistic missiles”, read the statement issued late on Monday.

The IRGC further said that it assures the Iranian nation that it will find the malicious terrorist groups wherever they are and will punish them accordingly for their shameful deeds.

Nearly 90 people were killed and hundreds more injured in two terrorist blasts near the burial site of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary earlier this month.

In December last year, members of the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group ambushed the police headquarters in the city of Rask, killing 11 personnel and leaving seven more wounded.

Iran has already pledged to nab and punish the perpetrators and hatchers of the crimes matter they are inside or outside of the country.

