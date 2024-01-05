Iran, Turkiye FMs discuss regional developments

While thanking the high-ranking officials of Turkey, including the president and the minister of foreign affairs, Amirabdollahian emphasized the diligent efforts of the responsible authorities of our country to accurately identify the perpetrators and leaders of this barbaric and terrorist act.

In this telephone conversation, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey, in view of the postponement of President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to Ankara due to the terrorist incident in Kerman, which was supposed to take place today, agreed that in the near future, the official visit of the president of Iran to Turkiye.

endNewsMessage1