Iran: Assassination of Saleh al-Aruri is result of Zionist regime's destitude

On Tuesday night, Kanaani strongly condemned the Zionist regime's hypocritical action in the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Aruri and two of the commanders of the Qassam Brigades in Beirut.

He emphasized that the criminal Zionist regime by committing such a crime, proved once again that the false foundation of the Zionists is based on terror and crime.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Zionist terrorist regime's action in the assassination of the martyr Saleh al-Aruri as a result of helplessness and heavy and irreparable defeat against the Palestinian resistance groups and the resistant Palestinian nation in the Al-Aqsa storm operation and the heroic stand against the war machine of the Zionist aggressor regime against Gaza over last three months.

Kanaani also condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon by the aggressor Zionist regime.

He stressed the responsibility of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, for immediate and effective response to these terrorist acts of the Zionist regime, and the responsibility for the consequences of the new adventurism by the Zionists.

